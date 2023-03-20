For Alphabet Inc. [GOOG], Analyst sees a rise to $119. What next?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.58%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Google Selects Fastly Oblivious HTTP Relay for Privacy Sandbox Initiative to Enhance Online Privacy for Billions of Chrome Users.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to operate an Oblivious HTTP Relay (OHTTP Relay) as part of FLEDGE, the Privacy Sandbox initiative to improve privacy while continuing to support tailored advertising.

For online services that need or desire to serve customized experiences, protecting users’ personally identifiable information (PII) has proven to be a complex yet critical requirement. Against this backdrop, Google Chrome is phasing out support for third party cookies in 2024, which are often used for tracking users across websites. The Privacy Sandbox is a set of proposals to reduce cross-site and cross-app tracking while helping to keep online content and services free for all across the web.

Over the last 12 months, GOOG stock dropped by -23.36%. The one-year Alphabet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.89. The average equity rating for GOOG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1306.46 billion, with 5.97 billion shares outstanding and 5.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.50M shares, GOOG stock reached a trading volume of 75655261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $124.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $140 to $134. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $165 to $140, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on GOOG stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOOG shares from 3200 to 3000.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14.

GOOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.58. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.49 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.44, while it was recorded at 97.20 for the last single week of trading, and 102.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alphabet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.95 and a Gross Margin at +55.07. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.55.

GOOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 15.51%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $375,623 million, or 63.48% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 422,660,991, which is approximately 0.111% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 364,696,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.37 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.95 billion in GOOG stock with ownership of nearly -1.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,512 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG] by around 128,636,111 shares. Additionally, 1,642 investors decreased positions by around 231,667,764 shares, while 443 investors held positions by with 3,305,738,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,666,041,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOG stock had 280 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,057,787 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 17,769,224 shares during the same period.