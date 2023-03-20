Exane BNP Paribas lifts Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] jumped around 1.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $101.62 at the close of the session, up 1.30%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Google Selects Fastly Oblivious HTTP Relay for Privacy Sandbox Initiative to Enhance Online Privacy for Billions of Chrome Users.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to operate an Oblivious HTTP Relay (OHTTP Relay) as part of FLEDGE, the Privacy Sandbox initiative to improve privacy while continuing to support tailored advertising.

For online services that need or desire to serve customized experiences, protecting users’ personally identifiable information (PII) has proven to be a complex yet critical requirement. Against this backdrop, Google Chrome is phasing out support for third party cookies in 2024, which are often used for tracking users across websites. The Privacy Sandbox is a set of proposals to reduce cross-site and cross-app tracking while helping to keep online content and services free for all across the web.

Alphabet Inc. stock is now 15.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOOGL Stock saw the intraday high of $102.835 and lowest of $100.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 143.79, which means current price is +19.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.14M shares, GOOGL reached a trading volume of 60839659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $124.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners dropped their target price from $130 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $118, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on GOOGL stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOOGL shares from 170 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has GOOGL stock performed recently?

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.13. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.82, while it was recorded at 96.63 for the last single week of trading, and 101.82 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.95 and a Gross Margin at +55.07. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.55.

Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 15.51%.

Insider trade positions for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]

There are presently around $460,637 million, or 78.60% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 482,277,696, which is approximately 1.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 415,917,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.27 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.63 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly -7.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,905 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 160,785,582 shares. Additionally, 1,767 investors decreased positions by around 181,444,915 shares, while 368 investors held positions by with 4,190,705,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,532,935,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 317 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,333,812 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 11,616,761 shares during the same period.