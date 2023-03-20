Energy Transfer LP [ET] Stock trading around $11.99 per share: What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] loss -2.12% or -0.26 points to close at $11.99 with a heavy trading volume of 22818293 shares. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Sunoco LP Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

It opened the trading session at $12.23, the shares rose to $12.25 and dropped to $11.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ET points out that the company has recorded -0.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.95M shares, ET reached to a volume of 22818293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 14.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ET stock

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.56 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.80, while it was recorded at 12.16 for the last single week of trading, and 11.81 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +10.03. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46.

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -4.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Transfer LP [ET]

There are presently around $14,004 million, or 43.90% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 160,737,127, which is approximately -9.79% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 77,158,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $925.13 million in ET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $915.31 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 20.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 487 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 78,257,406 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 81,075,308 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 1,008,648,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,167,981,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,795,598 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,344,962 shares during the same period.