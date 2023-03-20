Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] stock Downgrade by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $3

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -58.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -65.07%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Diebold Nixdorf Celebrates Retail Innovation at EuroShop 2023.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in retail store and checkout innovation, will demonstrate solutions that address current challenges across various retail segments at EuroShop – one of the industry’s leading trade fairs – from Feb. 26 to March 2 in Düsseldorf.

Diebold Nixdorf’s booth #E62, located in hall 6, will focus on the need for better consumer and staff experiences, improved store efficiency and lower total cost of ownership for in-store technology by demonstrating solutions such as:.

Over the last 12 months, DBD stock dropped by -87.20%. The one-year Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.25. The average equity rating for DBD stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $181.90 million, with 79.10 million shares outstanding and 71.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, DBD stock reached a trading volume of 28038937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

DBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.07. With this latest performance, DBD shares dropped by -69.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.37 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5082, while it was recorded at 2.1440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6558 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.43 and a Gross Margin at +22.48. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.80.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

DBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 77.20% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,941,064, which is approximately -15.709% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,471,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.25 million in DBD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.76 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly 400.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 13,336,105 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 19,688,749 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 20,346,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,371,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,280,094 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,973,367 shares during the same period.