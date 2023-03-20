DA Davidson slashes price target on PacWest Bancorp [PACW] – find out why.

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] plunged by -$2.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.67 during the day while it closed the day at $9.28. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Pacific Western Bank Issues End of Week Update.

Pacific Western Bank continues to have solid liquidity, with over $10.8 billion in available cash as of March 17, 2023. Available cash exceeds total uninsured deposits. Following the announcement of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank closures, the bank experienced elevated net deposit outflows, concentrated primarily in our Venture Banking business line. Since Monday, March 13, 2023, net outflows have fallen sharply, with deposit balance fluctuations substantially stabilizing.

PacWest Bancorp stock has also loss -24.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PACW stock has declined by -61.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.47% and lost -59.56% year-on date.

The market cap for PACW stock reached $1.35 billion, with 117.81 million shares outstanding and 115.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, PACW reached a trading volume of 38889865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PacWest Bancorp [PACW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $30.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for PacWest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $32 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for PacWest Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on PACW stock. On October 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PACW shares from 43 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PacWest Bancorp is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.40.

PACW stock trade performance evaluation

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.86. With this latest performance, PACW shares dropped by -66.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.12 for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.66, while it was recorded at 10.98 for the last single week of trading, and 25.65 for the last 200 days.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PacWest Bancorp [PACW] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.85. PacWest Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PacWest Bancorp [PACW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PacWest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,021 million, or 95.30% of PACW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,591,315, which is approximately -3.097% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,107,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.35 million in PACW stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $98.28 million in PACW stock with ownership of nearly 0.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PacWest Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ:PACW] by around 10,043,262 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 10,305,498 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 89,641,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,989,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACW stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,064,606 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,243,804 shares during the same period.