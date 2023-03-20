Credit Suisse lifts HP Inc. [HPQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] slipped around -0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.04 at the close of the session, down -0.95%. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Brook + Whittle to install first HP Indigo V12 digital press in US.

Brook + Whittle, a leader in sustainable packaging, complex decoration, and digital printing, is proud to announce the installation of the first HP Indigo V12 digital press in the United States. This installation will bolster Brook + Whittle’s digital print platform, delivering value to customers through industry-leading turn times, supply chain agility, and label customization — now at flexo printing speeds.

The HP Indigo V12 digital press brings digital agility to volume currently printed on flexo presses. The V12 allows quick setup with little waste, on-the-fly graphics changes, and variable data printing — all while printing at 400 feet per minute. By eliminating the traditional break-even point between flexo and digital, a single V12 can replace 2 or 3 flexo presses.

HP Inc. stock is now 4.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPQ Stock saw the intraday high of $28.4249 and lowest of $27.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.47, which means current price is +5.51% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 23955942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HP Inc. [HPQ]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $50 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on HPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 26.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has HPQ stock performed recently?

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.87, while it was recorded at 27.89 for the last single week of trading, and 29.79 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.16.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for HP Inc. [HPQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.61%.

Insider trade positions for HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $22,053 million, or 83.70% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 104,476,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 93,653,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.53 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 38,315,396 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 54,544,829 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 693,638,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 786,499,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,552,555 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 7,351,986 shares during the same period.