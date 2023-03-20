Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] moved down -1.36: Why It’s Important

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] price plunged by -1.36 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Coterra Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results, Provides 2023 Outlook and Updates Shareholder Return Strategy.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial and operating results. On October 1, 2021, Coterra announced that the merger involving the Company, which was formerly named Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot”), and Cimarex Energy Co. (“Cimarex”) was completed (the “Merger”). Fourth-quarter 2021 results discussed within this release represent Coterra. Full-year 2021 results include nine months of legacy Cabot results from January 1 to September 30, plus three months of Coterra beginning October 1, unless noted otherwise.

Thomas E. Jorden, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Coterra delivered a strong 2022. Outstanding execution led to value creation, outsized shareholder returns and further improvement of our industry-leading balance sheet. Combining our track record of execution with our deep inventory of high-quality assets, Coterra is positioned to succeed through commodity cycles.”.

A sum of 36586694 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.98M shares. Coterra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $23.87 and dropped to a low of $22.88 until finishing in the latest session at $23.19.

The one-year CTRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.27. The average equity rating for CTRA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $30.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $41, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on CTRA stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CTRA shares from 30 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.34 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.77, while it was recorded at 23.77 for the last single week of trading, and 27.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coterra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.35 and a Gross Margin at +63.79. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.01.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,679 million, or 97.40% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,971,069, which is approximately 1.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 81,311,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.62 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 4.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 46,956,709 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 79,859,097 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 592,424,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,240,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,473,578 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 16,622,231 shares during the same period.