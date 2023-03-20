Citigroup Inc. [C] Revenue clocked in at $74.41 billion, down -2.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] plunged by -$1.37 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $44.98 during the day while it closed the day at $44.25. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Credit Agricole CIB, R. Seelaus & Co., and Siebert Williams Shank Join DirectBooks.

Global Syndicate Community Reaches 28 Adds 2 Leading Diversity Underwriting Firms.

DirectBooks announced today that Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, R. Seelaus & Co. (Seelaus) and Siebert Williams Shank have joined the platform. The recent additions increase the total number of underwriters live on DirectBooks to 28.

Citigroup Inc. stock has also loss -8.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, C stock has declined by -3.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.65% and lost -2.17% year-on date.

The market cap for C stock reached $88.67 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.19M shares, C reached a trading volume of 37055569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $58.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 514.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 5.73.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.46. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -14.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.13 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.03, while it was recorded at 45.37 for the last single week of trading, and 48.18 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -9.15%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,192 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,689,164, which is approximately 1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,473,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.23 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.8 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 0.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 711 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 105,265,869 shares. Additionally, 903 investors decreased positions by around 96,531,961 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 1,203,664,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,405,462,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,665,551 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 18,580,783 shares during the same period.