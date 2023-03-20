BofA Securities lifts Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] traded at a low on 03/17/23, posting a -3.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.73. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Medical Properties Trust Announces Senior Leadership Promotions.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced the appointment of three current members of its leadership team to the role of Senior Vice President.

Rosa Hooper will serve as Senior Vice President (“SVP”) of Operations, assuming leadership of all business operations while continuing to lead MPT’s asset management and underwriting functions. Ms. Hooper will also assume the role of Assistant Secretary.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23107778 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medical Properties Trust Inc. stands at 5.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.94%.

The market cap for MPW stock reached $4.79 billion, with 598.05 million shares outstanding and 592.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.68M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 23107778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $13 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 24 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has MPW stock performed recently?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.06. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -41.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.98 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 13.21 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.05 and a Gross Margin at +75.46. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49.

Earnings analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $3,809 million, or 84.10% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,056,198, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,410,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $567.46 million in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $281.45 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 2.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 53,835,140 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 50,536,117 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 388,321,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 492,692,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,255,830 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 9,296,257 shares during the same period.