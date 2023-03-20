Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] stock Upgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $2.25

Blend Labs Inc. [NYSE: BLND] stock went on a downward path that fall over -35.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -32.65%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Blend Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Blend delivers on 2022 total company revenue guidance amidst challenging economic conditions.

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Over the last 12 months, BLND stock dropped by -85.46%. The one-year Blend Labs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.76. The average equity rating for BLND stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $349.29 million, with 235.27 million shares outstanding and 210.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, BLND stock reached a trading volume of 22808821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLND shares is $2.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blend Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $4 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Blend Labs Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blend Labs Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

BLND Stock Performance Analysis:

Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.65. With this latest performance, BLND shares dropped by -51.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.87 for Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6482, while it was recorded at 1.3559 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2148 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blend Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Blend Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $120 million, or 68.50% of BLND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLND stocks are: LIGHTSPEED ULTIMATE GENERAL PARTNER IX, LTD. with ownership of 14,818,355, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,272,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.56 million in BLND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.47 million in BLND stock with ownership of nearly 2.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blend Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Blend Labs Inc. [NYSE:BLND] by around 11,800,836 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 22,014,267 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 92,073,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,888,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLND stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,133,678 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 16,841,735 shares during the same period.