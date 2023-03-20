Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] stock Downgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $19

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] price surged by 4.14 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Peerless Asset Quality and High-Potential Prospects Position Barrick for Profitable Growth.

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

A sum of 45903535 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.39M shares. Barrick Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $18.29 and dropped to a low of $17.48 until finishing in the latest session at $18.12.

The one-year GOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.42. The average equity rating for GOLD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $21.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

GOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.89. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.88, while it was recorded at 17.42 for the last single week of trading, and 16.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barrick Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

GOLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 6.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,269 million, or 63.30% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 81,780,010, which is approximately 8.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 60,865,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $959.81 million in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly -11.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 94,709,120 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 95,473,132 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 818,061,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,008,243,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,786,974 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 13,503,268 shares during the same period.