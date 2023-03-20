Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $36

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] price plunged by -1.97 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Axalta launches new ICONICA collection in the United States for the Architectural and Construction Market.

ICONICA presents the colors and tones that encapsulate a world that has changed.

Latest ICONICA collection retains a focus on exceptional product performance and aesthetics, with a renewed emphasis on sustainability.

A sum of 34813170 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares reached a high of $28.28 and dropped to a low of $27.565 until finishing in the latest session at $27.85.

The one-year AXTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.13. The average equity rating for AXTA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $32.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $25 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30.29 to $35.19, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on AXTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 43.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AXTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, AXTA shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.74 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.86, while it was recorded at 28.53 for the last single week of trading, and 25.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +26.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

AXTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 9.22%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,330 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,127,131, which is approximately 1.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.79% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 17,892,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.3 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $458.05 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly -1.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 17,376,171 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 19,536,757 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 190,370,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,283,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,883,012 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,763,977 shares during the same period.