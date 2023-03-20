AT&T Inc. [T] fell -1.52% so far this year. What now?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] loss -1.41% on the last trading session, reaching $18.13 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Tutor Perini Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

AT&T Inc. represents 7.17 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $131.08 billion with the latest information. T stock price has been found in the range of $18.03 to $18.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.34M shares, T reached a trading volume of 58091972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $21.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 51.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for T stock

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.22 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.19, while it was recorded at 18.31 for the last single week of trading, and 18.60 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.34 and a Gross Margin at +42.96. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.75.

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AT&T Inc. [T]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 0.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $70,786 million, or 54.40% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 606,925,483, which is approximately 1.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 521,142,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.45 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.18 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 1.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,276 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 260,603,200 shares. Additionally, 1,155 investors decreased positions by around 147,196,978 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 3,496,541,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,904,341,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 268 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,429,766 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 27,946,570 shares during the same period.