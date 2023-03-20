Arrival [ARVL] moved down -1.81: Why It’s Important

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.15 at the close of the session, down -1.81%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Dr. Yunseong Hwang Steps Down from Arrival’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Hwang has served on Arrival’s Board of Directors since July 2021 and was a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Arrival stock is now -4.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARVL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1579 and lowest of $0.145 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.13, which means current price is +4.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.84M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 48109909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrival [ARVL]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has ARVL stock performed recently?

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.22. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -55.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.82 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3282, while it was recorded at 0.1624 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8231 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Insider trade positions for Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $6 million, or 9.70% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 15,888,300, which is approximately 726.913% of the company’s market cap and around 51.20% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 5,656,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in ARVL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.54 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly 119.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 20,207,599 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 41,076,564 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 22,892,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,391,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 729,194 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,847,655 shares during the same period.