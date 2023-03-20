Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock Resumed by Raymond James analyst, price target now $100

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.35%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that AMD Brings World-Class Performance of 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors to Embedded Networking, Security, Storage and Industrial Systems.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

New energy-efficient EPYC Embedded 9004 Series combines embedded system-optimized features, enhanced security and scalability up to 96 cores —.

Siemens and Advantech are initial customers deploying solutions based on EPYC Embedded 9004 Series —.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock dropped by -15.19%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.72. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $155.66 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.03M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 93931119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $94.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $88, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 49.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.35. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.43 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.90, while it was recorded at 90.72 for the last single week of trading, and 77.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 10.12%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $108,363 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,198,548, which is approximately 1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,838,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.82 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.26 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 832 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 102,382,091 shares. Additionally, 865 investors decreased positions by around 99,636,945 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 905,534,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,107,553,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,441,978 shares, while 191 institutional investors sold positions of 10,340,930 shares during the same period.