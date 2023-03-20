AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Is Currently -0.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] loss -0.70% or -1.08 points to close at $154.22 with a heavy trading volume of 42715908 shares. The company report on March 18, 2023 that AbbVie Announces Late-Breaking Results of Study Evaluating 52-Week Efficacy and Safety of SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) in Plaque Psoriasis Patients With a Prior Suboptimal Response to IL-17 Inhibitor Therapy.

Treatment with SKYRIZI (risankizumab) demonstrated short- and long-term efficacy of psoriasis signs and symptoms (sPGA 0/1) at week 16 and week 52 in a difficult-to-treat population, with no new safety signals observed in an open-label, single-arm phase 3b study.

Patients with moderate to severe psoriasis previously received at least six months of treatment with secukinumab or ixekizumab with a suboptimal response, defined as a static Physician’s Global Assessment (sPGA) score of 2 or 3 and body surface area of 3% to <10%, before switching to risankizumab. It opened the trading session at $155.78, the shares rose to $156.07 and dropped to $151.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABBV points out that the company has recorded 8.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -15.01% lower than its most recent low trading price. If we look at the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 42715908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $163.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $153, while SVB Securities kept a Market Perform rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.63, while it was recorded at 153.88 for the last single week of trading, and 149.12 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.93 and a Gross Margin at +71.67. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.26.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -2.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

There are presently around $192,135 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 158,317,552, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 138,702,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.39 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.04 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 0.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,540 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 55,565,587 shares. Additionally, 1,393 investors decreased positions by around 35,583,983 shares, while 357 investors held positions by with 1,154,702,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,245,852,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 326 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,384,053 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,852,354 shares during the same period.