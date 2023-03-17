Zscaler Inc. [ZS] Revenue clocked in at $1.35 billion, down -3.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $108.59 during the day while it closed the day at $108.13. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Zscaler Extends CNAPP Capabilities with Integrated Data Loss Prevention and Threat Intelligence from the World’s Largest Security Cloud.

Integration Provides Precise Understanding of Cloud Risk by Correlating Sensitive Data Discovery and Security Signals Across an Array of Security Products.

Zscaler Inc. stock has also loss -2.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZS stock has declined by -12.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.91% and lost -3.37% year-on date.

The market cap for ZS stock reached $16.33 billion, with 144.51 million shares outstanding and 85.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, ZS reached a trading volume of 2996871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $162.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 5.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 53.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ZS stock trade performance evaluation

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, ZS shares dropped by -20.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.17, while it was recorded at 107.82 for the last single week of trading, and 143.19 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.01 and a Gross Margin at +77.70. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.33.

Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 59.25%.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,302 million, or 49.60% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,183,936, which is approximately 3.062% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,305,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $681.79 million in ZS stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $516.24 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 155.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 10,632,874 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 9,596,836 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 47,303,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,532,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,006,829 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,172,432 shares during the same period.