Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] Stock trading around $40.75 per share: What’s Next?

Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE: WBS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.94%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Webster Bank Extends Support for Low-to-Moderate Income and Minority Borrowers With Community Liaison Officers.

Webster Bank, a leading commercial bank with a long-standing commitment to corporate responsibility, is pleased to announce it has established a network of Community Liaison Officers (CLOs) to further support communities within its expanded footprint. The CLOs will work in partnership with Webster’s new Office of Corporate Responsibility (OCR) to provide support and financial education to low-to-moderate income (LMI) and minority borrowers.

The CLOs will cover territory surrounding their base locations in Bridgeport, Hartford, and Waterbury, Connecticut, White Plains and Queens, New York, and Boston, Massachusetts. Each CLO will partner with existing banking centers in their respective territory to provide additional support, and will jointly report to Amy Jakobeit, Senior Vice President and Director of Mortgage & Consumer Lending and Gary Moukhtarian, Senior Vice President, Regional Manager. The Community Liaison Officers partner with the bank’s Office of Corporate Responsibility, headed by Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer.

Over the last 12 months, WBS stock dropped by -29.23%. The one-year Webster Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.26. The average equity rating for WBS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.46 billion, with 172.58 million shares outstanding and 172.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, WBS stock reached a trading volume of 3553020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBS shares is $64.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Webster Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Webster Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on WBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Webster Financial Corporation is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.04.

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.94. With this latest performance, WBS shares dropped by -26.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.54 for Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.96, while it was recorded at 39.82 for the last single week of trading, and 48.37 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.28. Webster Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Webster Financial Corporation go to 19.40%.

There are presently around $6,167 million, or 87.90% of WBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,831,254, which is approximately 0.857% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,135,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $698.29 million in WBS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $339.86 million in WBS stock with ownership of nearly -4.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Webster Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE:WBS] by around 9,171,846 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 9,889,168 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 132,268,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,329,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,625,658 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,018,795 shares during the same period.