Wall Street Analyst Upgrade HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]. What else is Wall St. saying

HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE: DINO] surged by $2.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $47.475 during the day while it closed the day at $47.38. The company report on February 24, 2023 that HF Sinclair Corporation Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Announces Increase in Regular Cash Dividend.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Fourth Quarter.

Reported net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $587.0 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $597.8 million, or $2.97 per diluted share.

HF Sinclair Corporation stock has also loss -4.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DINO stock has declined by -7.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.88% and lost -8.69% year-on date.

The market cap for DINO stock reached $9.40 billion, with 199.43 million shares outstanding and 154.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, DINO reached a trading volume of 3791339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DINO shares is $63.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DINO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for HF Sinclair Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for HF Sinclair Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $52, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on DINO stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DINO shares from 40 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HF Sinclair Corporation is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for DINO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DINO stock trade performance evaluation

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.94. With this latest performance, DINO shares dropped by -14.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.74, while it was recorded at 47.10 for the last single week of trading, and 52.89 for the last 200 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HF Sinclair Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DINO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HF Sinclair Corporation go to 58.80%.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,568 million, or 67.50% of DINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DINO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,066,345, which is approximately 12.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,163,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $671.06 million in DINO stocks shares; and TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $583.58 million in DINO stock with ownership of nearly -0.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

282 institutional holders increased their position in HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE:DINO] by around 17,509,454 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 12,694,460 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 108,419,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,623,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DINO stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,720,990 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,550 shares during the same period.