Wall Street Analyst Upgrade FedEx Corporation [FDX]. What else is Wall St. saying

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] closed the trading session at $204.05 on 03/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $195.335, while the highest price level was $205.10. The company report on March 16, 2023 that FedEx Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results.

Increases Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Outlook.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today reported the following consolidated results for the third quarter ended February 28 (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below for the applicable fiscal year):.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.81 percent and weekly performance of -1.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, FDX reached to a volume of 4756875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $205.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $190 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $233, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 5.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 47.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FDX stock trade performance evaluation

FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.73, while it was recorded at 199.16 for the last single week of trading, and 195.50 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.57. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53.

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FedEx Corporation [FDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 4.08%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,812 million, or 74.80% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,050,450, which is approximately 1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,331,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.41 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly -0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 661 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 10,745,848 shares. Additionally, 802 investors decreased positions by around 16,237,696 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 158,324,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,308,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,140,963 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 2,831,596 shares during the same period.