Wall Street Analyst Initiated BankUnited Inc. [BKU]. What else is Wall St. saying

BankUnited Inc. [NYSE: BKU] loss -0.17% or -0.04 points to close at $23.10 with a heavy trading volume of 3910902 shares. The company report on February 23, 2023 that BankUnited, Inc. Announces 8 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU), (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, reflecting an 8% increase from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $22.71, the shares rose to $23.70 and dropped to $21.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKU points out that the company has recorded -37.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 847.81K shares, BKU reached to a volume of 3910902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BankUnited Inc. [BKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKU shares is $36.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for BankUnited Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $45 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for BankUnited Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BKU stock. On May 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BKU shares from 45 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BankUnited Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.16.

Trading performance analysis for BKU stock

BankUnited Inc. [BKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.06. With this latest performance, BKU shares dropped by -39.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.29 for BankUnited Inc. [BKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.75, while it was recorded at 24.92 for the last single week of trading, and 36.10 for the last 200 days.

BankUnited Inc. [BKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BankUnited Inc. go to 9.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BankUnited Inc. [BKU]

There are presently around $1,799 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,500,337, which is approximately 0.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,235,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.35 million in BKU stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $157.74 million in BKU stock with ownership of nearly 4.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BankUnited Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in BankUnited Inc. [NYSE:BKU] by around 2,286,103 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 4,350,541 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 71,224,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,860,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKU stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 488,963 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,257,135 shares during the same period.