Wall Street Analyst Downgrade LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. What else is Wall St. saying

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] loss -57.73% on the last trading session, reaching $4.13 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2023 that /C O R R E C T I O N — LivePerson, Inc./.

In the news release, LivePerson Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results, issued 15-Mar-2023 by LivePerson, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the 14th paragraph should read “For full year 2023 guidance, we expect total revenue to range from $422 million to $436 million or (18)% to (15)% year over year. We also expect Adjusted EBITDA to range from $15 million to $32 million, or a margin of 4% to 7%.” Rather than “For full year 2023 guidance, we expect total revenue to range from $395 million to $410 million or (18.9)% to (2)% year over year. We also expect Adjusted EBITDA to range from $20 million to $38 million, or a margin of 5.1% to 9.3%.” as originally issued inadvertently. The subsequent table titled Full Year 2023 has been updated to reflect the information. The complete, corrected release follows:.

LivePerson Inc. represents 77.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $334.98 million with the latest information. LPSN stock price has been found in the range of $4.02 to $5.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, LPSN reached a trading volume of 19555415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $12.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for LivePerson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $15 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for LivePerson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $15, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on LPSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivePerson Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

Trading performance analysis for LPSN stock

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -59.11. With this latest performance, LPSN shares dropped by -72.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.10 for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.16, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at +62.49. LivePerson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.40.

LivePerson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivePerson Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]

There are presently around $266 million, or 87.90% of LPSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,126,348, which is approximately 0.207% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,227,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.11 million in LPSN stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $28.93 million in LPSN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LivePerson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ:LPSN] by around 4,557,614 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 5,497,239 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 54,468,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,523,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPSN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,271,496 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,145,163 shares during the same period.