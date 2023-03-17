W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] Is Currently 4.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

W. R. Berkley Corporation [NYSE: WRB] jumped around 2.61 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $62.91 at the close of the session, up 4.33%. The company report on February 24, 2023 that W. R. Berkley Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 10 cents per share to be paid on March 23, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2023.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

W. R. Berkley Corporation stock is now -12.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRB Stock saw the intraday high of $63.07 and lowest of $59.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.46, which means current price is +5.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, WRB reached a trading volume of 3198944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRB shares is $83.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for W. R. Berkley Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for W. R. Berkley Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on WRB stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WRB shares from 77 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W. R. Berkley Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.39.

How has WRB stock performed recently?

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, WRB shares dropped by -6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.66 for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.26, while it was recorded at 61.46 for the last single week of trading, and 68.61 for the last 200 days.

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.11. W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72.

Earnings analysis for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. R. Berkley Corporation go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]

There are presently around $12,187 million, or 71.00% of WRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,400,556, which is approximately 1.085% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,366,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $903.83 million in WRB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $685.66 million in WRB stock with ownership of nearly 427.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W. R. Berkley Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in W. R. Berkley Corporation [NYSE:WRB] by around 21,807,803 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 13,726,763 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 158,192,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,727,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRB stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,671,530 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,925,973 shares during the same period.