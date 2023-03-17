Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell -17.11% so far this year. What now?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.95% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.74%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Ur-Energy Releases 2022 Year End Results.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (“Ur-Energy” or the “Company”) has filed the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Management’s Discussion & Analysis, all for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said: “The year 2022 saw uranium pricing volatility and an overall upward trend that we expect to continue in 2023 as the world transitions to carbon free sources of electricity. Uranium demand growth continues to outpace supply with few new mines of significant scale slated to come online in the next few years. Additional pricing pressure is being brought to bear by continued spot purchases by several physical uranium trusts and market instability caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Over the last 12 months, URG stock dropped by -42.23%. The average equity rating for URG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $261.49 million, with 223.69 million shares outstanding and 216.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, URG stock reached a trading volume of 3162563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13762.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

URG Stock Performance Analysis:

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.74. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -23.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.26 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1737, while it was recorded at 1.0031 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1948 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ur-Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -104178.95 and a Gross Margin at -72405.26. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90210.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.93.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $87 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 14,708,633, which is approximately 25.108% of the company’s market cap and around 2.86% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 11,172,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.65 million in URG stocks shares; and CQS (US), LLC, currently with $10.25 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 4,828,724 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,276,263 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 83,940,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,045,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,563 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 685,393 shares during the same period.