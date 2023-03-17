UBS slashes price target on Jabil Inc. [JBL] – find out why.

Jabil Inc. [NYSE: JBL] loss -2.44% on the last trading session, reaching $78.37 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Jabil Posts Second Quarter Results.

Positive Momentum Expected to Continue.

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Jabil Inc. represents 134.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.63 billion with the latest information. JBL stock price has been found in the range of $74.16 to $80.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, JBL reached a trading volume of 3107503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jabil Inc. [JBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBL shares is $87.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Jabil Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Jabil Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $75, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on JBL stock. On September 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JBL shares from 63 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jabil Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for JBL stock

Jabil Inc. [JBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, JBL shares dropped by -7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Jabil Inc. [JBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.18, while it was recorded at 80.98 for the last single week of trading, and 66.11 for the last 200 days.

Jabil Inc. [JBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jabil Inc. [JBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.26 and a Gross Margin at +7.80. Jabil Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48.

Jabil Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Jabil Inc. [JBL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jabil Inc. go to 10.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jabil Inc. [JBL]

There are presently around $9,533 million, or 91.50% of JBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,898,471, which is approximately 1.964% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,285,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in JBL stocks shares; and TEXAS YALE CAPITAL CORP., currently with $662.17 million in JBL stock with ownership of nearly -0.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jabil Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Jabil Inc. [NYSE:JBL] by around 9,956,310 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 9,886,716 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 101,799,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,642,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBL stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,865,082 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,244,613 shares during the same period.