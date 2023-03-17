TotalEnergies SE [TTE] Revenue clocked in at $263.31 billion, down -7.28% YTD: What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE [NYSE: TTE] jumped around 0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $57.56 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that TotalEnergies SE: Convening of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of May 26, 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Regulatory News:.

The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), met on March 15, 2023 under the chairmanship of Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. It has decided to convene the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company on Friday, May 26, 2023. The Notice of Meeting will be published soon in France’s BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires) and will be available on the Company’s website. The Board of Directors also approved the documents that will be submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting, including the Management Report.

TotalEnergies SE stock is now -7.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTE Stock saw the intraday high of $57.56 and lowest of $55.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.05, which means current price is +4.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, TTE reached a trading volume of 3093243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TotalEnergies SE [TTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $73.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for TotalEnergies SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TTE stock performed recently?

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, TTE shares dropped by -11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.93 for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.33, while it was recorded at 59.00 for the last single week of trading, and 56.06 for the last 200 days.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TotalEnergies SE [TTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.20 and a Gross Margin at +19.20. TotalEnergies SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.80.

Return on Total Capital for TTE is now 29.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.39. Additionally, TTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.TotalEnergies SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE go to -2.00%.

Insider trade positions for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]

There are presently around $9,861 million, or 7.00% of TTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 23,328,736, which is approximately 1.024% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 17,066,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $982.32 million in TTE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $614.75 million in TTE stock with ownership of nearly 10.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TotalEnergies SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in TotalEnergies SE [NYSE:TTE] by around 10,875,587 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 15,135,042 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 145,310,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,321,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTE stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,874,250 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,414,276 shares during the same period.