The RealReal Inc. [REAL] moved down -0.77: Why It’s Important

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] price plunged by -0.77 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 3, 2023 that The RealReal Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

As previously disclosed, The RealReal and Mr. Koryl entered into an offer letter, dated January 24, 2023 (the “Offer Letter”), in connection with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 6, 2023. As contemplated by the Offer Letter, The RealReal granted Mr. Koryl an employment inducement award consisting of (i) 1,250,000 time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and (ii) 1,500,000 performance-based restricted stock units (“PSUs”), each with an effective grant date of March 3, 2023. The RSUs will vest 25% on the first anniversary of February 20, 2023 and in 12 substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Koryl’s continuous employment on each vesting date. The PSUs will vest in four tranches over a five-year performance period based on Mr. Koryl’s continuous employment through the service period for the applicable tranche and the The RealReal’s stock price achievement.

A sum of 4014233 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.83M shares. The RealReal Inc. shares reached a high of $1.335 and dropped to a low of $1.25 until finishing in the latest session at $1.29.

The one-year REAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.71. The average equity rating for REAL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $3, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on REAL stock. On August 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 7 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

REAL Stock Performance Analysis:

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.64. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -16.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5226, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9282 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The RealReal Inc. Fundamentals:

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

REAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $76 million, or 75.70% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,321,277, which is approximately -7.796% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,155,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.65 million in REAL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $5.41 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 24.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 9,711,211 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 15,455,878 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 33,392,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,559,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,636,781 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,781,178 shares during the same period.