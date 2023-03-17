The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] fell -30.41% so far this year. What now?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] price plunged by -3.67 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on March 8, 2023 that The GEO Group Announces First Ever Community Corrections Contract Award for Wrist-Worn GPS Tracking Device BI VeriWatch™.

BI VeriWatch™ is the Latest in BI Incorporated’s Continuum of Innovative GPS Tracking Systems.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, BI Incorporated (“BI”), has been awarded a new five-year contract, inclusive of renewal options, by Santa Clara County, California for the use of BI VeriWatch™ (“VeriWatch”), representing the first ever community corrections contract involving this new cutting-edge technology developed by BI.

A sum of 3770678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.55M shares. The GEO Group Inc. shares reached a high of $7.85 and dropped to a low of $7.51 until finishing in the latest session at $7.62.

The one-year GEO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.82. The average equity rating for GEO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GEO Stock Performance Analysis:

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.56. With this latest performance, GEO shares dropped by -23.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.48 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.25, while it was recorded at 8.01 for the last single week of trading, and 8.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The GEO Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.12 and a Gross Margin at +24.41. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.43.

The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $773 million, or 79.00% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,270,735, which is approximately -0.406% of the company’s market cap and around 5.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,701,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.4 million in GEO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $59.54 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly 67.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 14,031,756 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 8,426,792 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 79,015,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,474,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,260,638 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,689,607 shares during the same period.