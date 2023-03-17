The Benchmark Company slashes price target on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] – find out why.

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] traded at a high on 03/16/23, posting a 6.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.88. The company report on February 15, 2023 that The Trade Desk Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results; Announces $700 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Q4 revenue grew 24% year over year to $491 million. 2022 revenue increased 32% year over year to $1,578 million.

The Trade Desk also announced its board of directors’ authorization to repurchase up to $700 million of its Class A common stock.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4156784 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Trade Desk Inc. stands at 5.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.21%.

The market cap for TTD stock reached $30.20 billion, with 489.24 million shares outstanding and 441.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 4156784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $68.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while New Street analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 65.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has TTD stock performed recently?

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 17.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.08, while it was recorded at 55.62 for the last single week of trading, and 52.76 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.20 and a Gross Margin at +82.18. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 24.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

There are presently around $19,819 million, or 77.20% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 47,175,426, which is approximately 5.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,691,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.06 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly -3.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 26,494,411 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 21,917,512 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 288,191,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,603,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,453,010 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 3,453,778 shares during the same period.