Telsey Advisory Group lifts Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE: DBI] gained 12.56% or 1.04 points to close at $9.32 with a heavy trading volume of 5191097 shares. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Designer Brands Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Owned Brands Net Sales up 32.1% for 2022 Compared to Last Year.

2022 Gross Margin Up 400 Basis Points over 2019 as Brand Building Strategy Takes Hold.

It opened the trading session at $8.67, the shares rose to $9.6865 and dropped to $8.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBI points out that the company has recorded -42.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, DBI reached to a volume of 5191097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBI shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Designer Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $14 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Designer Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $14, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on DBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Designer Brands Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for DBI stock

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, DBI shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 8.57 for the last single week of trading, and 13.36 for the last 200 days.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.30 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Designer Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.74.

Designer Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Designer Brands Inc. go to 14.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]

There are presently around $471 million, or 95.20% of DBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,422,753, which is approximately -8.942% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,827,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.31 million in DBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.8 million in DBI stock with ownership of nearly 5.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Designer Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE:DBI] by around 7,244,639 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 9,022,045 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 34,228,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,495,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,746,415 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,956,522 shares during the same period.