Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $20

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] price surged by 2.24 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on March 14, 2023 that HUTCHMED Announces Closing of Fruquintinib License to Takeda Outside China.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

With a strong preclinical and clinical profile, fruquintinib offers a potential new treatment option for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (“CRC”), supporting the shared goal of Takeda and HUTCHMED to improve the lives of those living with cancer worldwide. Takeda is now responsible for the development, commercialization and manufacture of fruquintinib in all included territories worldwide excluding mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, where it is marketed by HUTCHMED.

A sum of 4715608 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.77M shares. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares reached a high of $16.46 and dropped to a low of $16.13 until finishing in the latest session at $16.44.

The one-year TAK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.39. The average equity rating for TAK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $20.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, TAK shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.98 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.83, while it was recorded at 16.09 for the last single week of trading, and 14.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.65. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $4,858,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TAK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.08%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 14,451,882 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 9,373,736 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 48,388,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,214,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,686,698 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,641,750 shares during the same period.