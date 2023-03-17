Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] stock Resumed by UBS analyst, price target now $47

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] gained 0.90% on the last trading session, reaching $34.81 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Royalty Pharma Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Royalty Pharma now expects 2023 Adjusted Cash Receipts(1) (non-GAAP) to be between $2,850 million and $2,950 million, excluding contributions from future transactions.

Royalty Pharma plc represents 442.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.41 billion with the latest information. RPRX stock price has been found in the range of $34.335 to $35.055.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, RPRX reached a trading volume of 2925101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $52.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RPRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPRX in the course of the last twelve months was 309.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for RPRX stock

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, RPRX shares dropped by -8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.23 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.32, while it was recorded at 33.68 for the last single week of trading, and 40.81 for the last 200 days.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 9.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]

There are presently around $10,353 million, or 68.40% of RPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 49,246,032, which is approximately -1.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 44,110,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in RPRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.24 billion in RPRX stock with ownership of nearly 1.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

197 institutional holders increased their position in Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ:RPRX] by around 16,600,044 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 15,026,636 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 265,793,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,420,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPRX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,430,941 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,589,191 shares during the same period.