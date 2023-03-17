Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Certara Inc. [CERT] – find out why.

Certara Inc. [NASDAQ: CERT] closed the trading session at $22.78 on 03/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.85, while the highest price level was $23.45. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Exponent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; CVR Energy and Certara to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) will replace Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASD: AAWW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 21. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a transaction expected to close soon pending final conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.75 percent and weekly performance of 8.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 650.26K shares, CERT reached to a volume of 4771620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Certara Inc. [CERT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERT shares is $22.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Certara Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Certara Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CERT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Certara Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CERT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

CERT stock trade performance evaluation

Certara Inc. [CERT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.17. With this latest performance, CERT shares gained by 19.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.54 for Certara Inc. [CERT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.97, while it was recorded at 20.78 for the last single week of trading, and 17.47 for the last 200 days.

Certara Inc. [CERT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Certara Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Certara Inc. [CERT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Certara Inc. go to 28.27%.

Certara Inc. [CERT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,824 million, or 87.40% of CERT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERT stocks are: EQT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 29,954,521, which is approximately -16.698% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,850,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.19 million in CERT stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $232.9 million in CERT stock with ownership of nearly -5.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in Certara Inc. [NASDAQ:CERT] by around 11,307,128 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 15,073,868 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 97,607,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,988,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,483,360 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,219,906 shares during the same period.