PagerDuty Inc. [PD] moved up 14.76: Why It’s Important

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] surged by $4.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $33.29 during the day while it closed the day at $31.95. The company report on March 15, 2023 that PagerDuty Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $101.0 million.

Fourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $26.5 million, non-GAAP operating income of $6.1 million.

PagerDuty Inc. stock has also gained 11.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PD stock has inclined by 22.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.94% and gained 20.29% year-on date.

The market cap for PD stock reached $3.08 billion, with 89.28 million shares outstanding and 82.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, PD reached a trading volume of 6123830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagerDuty Inc. [PD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $34.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77.

PD stock trade performance evaluation

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.81 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.79, while it was recorded at 28.58 for the last single week of trading, and 25.84 for the last 200 days.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagerDuty Inc. [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.40 and a Gross Margin at +81.97. PagerDuty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.42.

PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,661 million, or 88.30% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,097,244, which is approximately -6.692% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,376,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.64 million in PD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $257.45 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly 7.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagerDuty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 6,214,747 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 5,722,341 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 71,333,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,270,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,328,183 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,515 shares during the same period.