On Holding AG [ONON] stock Upgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $25

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] traded at a high on 03/16/23, posting a 5.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.72. The company report on March 7, 2023 that On to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on March 21, 2023 (1:00 pm CET on March 21, 2023). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3099892 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of On Holding AG stands at 4.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for ONON stock reached $7.11 billion, with 317.19 million shares outstanding and 176.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 3099892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about On Holding AG [ONON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $26.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $37 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

How has ONON stock performed recently?

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, ONON shares dropped by -5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.48, while it was recorded at 20.80 for the last single week of trading, and 19.47 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.47 and a Gross Margin at +55.43. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.65.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Insider trade positions for On Holding AG [ONON]

There are presently around $2,365 million, or 39.60% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,176,424, which is approximately 0.642% of the company’s market cap and around 33.18% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,146,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.66 million in ONON stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $150.45 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly -16.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 11,724,078 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 10,312,364 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 86,867,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,904,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,470,248 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,845,298 shares during the same period.