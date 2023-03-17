Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] moved down -1.75: Why It’s Important

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] closed the trading session at $1.12 on 03/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.08, while the highest price level was $1.20. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Nektar Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at December 31, 2022, were approximately $505.0 million as compared to $798.8 million at December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.44 percent and weekly performance of -8.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -62.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -59.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, NKTR reached to a volume of 2770699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $2.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $4, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NKTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

NKTR stock trade performance evaluation

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.20. With this latest performance, NKTR shares dropped by -62.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.08 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2856, while it was recorded at 1.1700 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2692 for the last 200 days.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $190 million, or 94.80% of NKTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,327,473, which is approximately 0.171% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,930,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.24 million in NKTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.83 million in NKTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nektar Therapeutics stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR] by around 12,887,596 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 19,454,424 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 137,357,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,699,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,714,066 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 13,042,996 shares during the same period.