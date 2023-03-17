Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] fell -13.43% so far this year. What now?

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] jumped around 1.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $53.11 at the close of the session, up 2.31%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Yandex N.V. Notified of Anticipated Delisting from The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

Nasdaq Inc. stock is now -13.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NDAQ Stock saw the intraday high of $53.55 and lowest of $51.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.22, which means current price is +3.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, NDAQ reached a trading volume of 2750473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $64.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Nasdaq Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $57, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on NDAQ stock. On October 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NDAQ shares from 65 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 22.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has NDAQ stock performed recently?

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.45 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.68, while it was recorded at 52.47 for the last single week of trading, and 59.03 for the last 200 days.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 5.53%.

Insider trade positions for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]

There are presently around $19,661 million, or 77.70% of NDAQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 58,182,426, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,696,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.81 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership of nearly -6.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

381 institutional holders increased their position in Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ:NDAQ] by around 17,464,706 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 14,695,040 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 338,034,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,194,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDAQ stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,157,113 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,359,579 shares during the same period.