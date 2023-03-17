MPLX LP [MPLX] Stock trading around $33.71 per share: What’s Next?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $33.72 during the day while it closed the day at $33.71. The company report on March 16, 2023 that MPLX LP 2022 K-1 tax packages now available on company website.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced that the company’s 2022 investor tax packages are now available on its website, https://www.mplx.com. Investors may select the MPLX Tax Reporting Package link under the Investors tab, or use the following link: https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/mplx.

Additionally, MPLX plans to mail tax packages beginning March 22, 2023. Questions regarding the Tax Reporting Package for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, can be addressed by calling 1-800-232-0011 (toll free).

MPLX LP stock has also loss -2.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPLX stock has inclined by 2.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.63% and gained 2.65% year-on date.

The market cap for MPLX stock reached $33.83 billion, with 1.00 billion shares outstanding and 352.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 3037858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $38.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MPLX stock trade performance evaluation

MPLX LP [MPLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, MPLX shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.44, while it was recorded at 34.27 for the last single week of trading, and 32.55 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.52 and a Gross Margin at +43.55. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08.

MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 7.60%.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,641 million, or 23.30% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 50,516,528, which is approximately -8.075% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 20,912,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $704.96 million in MPLX stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $696.94 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly 1.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 9,767,690 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 15,856,530 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 201,031,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,656,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,546,200 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 976,289 shares during the same period.