MKM Partners lifts Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] price plunged by -0.62 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Play Ball! Major League Baseball and Zoom Announce First-of-its-kind Partnership; Zoom Contact Center to Power ‘Zoom Replay Operations Center’.

Zoom becomes Official Unified Communications Platform of MLB and Presenting Partner of MLB Replay Review.

MLB to introduce league-first, broadcast look-ins from the Zoom Replay Operations Center.

A sum of 4268401 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.92M shares. Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares reached a high of $72.20 and dropped to a low of $69.87 until finishing in the latest session at $70.59.

The one-year ZM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.5. The average equity rating for ZM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $85.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ZM stock. On October 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 295 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

ZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.59, while it was recorded at 69.28 for the last single week of trading, and 85.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoom Video Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

ZM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to -10.37%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,400 million, or 64.30% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,207,290, which is approximately 17.999% of the company’s market cap and around 9.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,732,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $898.76 million in ZM stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $749.38 million in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -2.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

275 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 17,036,804 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 14,024,770 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 130,431,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,492,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,266,962 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,294,612 shares during the same period.