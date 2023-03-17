Maxim Group lifts Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] loss -1.74% on the last trading session, reaching $1.13 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2023 that INOVIO to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that Jacqueline Shea, Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference.

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare ConferenceDate: Monday, March 13, 2023Time: 10:40 AM ETFormat: Fireside Chat.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 250.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $299.20 million with the latest information. INO stock price has been found in the range of $1.11 to $1.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 3156350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for INO stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -26.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5245, while it was recorded at 1.1560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8564 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2672.64 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2726.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.86.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 41.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $144 million, or 47.80% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 31,472,352, which is approximately 20.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,284,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.31 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.26 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 10.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 18,843,906 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,886,080 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 99,749,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,479,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 663,749 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,951,646 shares during the same period.