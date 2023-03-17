Mastercard Incorporated [MA] is 0.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] loss -0.02% on the last trading session, reaching $348.00 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Join the 2023 Global Inclusive Growth Summit Livestream.

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Mastercard Incorporated represents 959.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $338.73 billion with the latest information. MA stock price has been found in the range of $340.28 to $348.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 3767187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $424.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $440 to $375, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on MA stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MA shares from 385 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 7.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 52.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 38.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MA stock

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 365.43, while it was recorded at 348.14 for the last single week of trading, and 339.65 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.63 and a Gross Margin at +96.01. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 145.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.00.

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 20.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

There are presently around $254,904 million, or 78.50% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,248,031, which is approximately 1.279% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,602,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.48 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.64 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly -1.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,246 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 25,605,665 shares. Additionally, 1,251 investors decreased positions by around 23,153,778 shares, while 341 investors held positions by with 683,723,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,483,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 288 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,994,796 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 2,449,010 shares during the same period.