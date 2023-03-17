Market cap of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] reaches 12.85B – now what?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] jumped around 1.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $55.96 at the close of the session, up 2.45%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Pulte Homes Opens New Community of Affordably Priced Home Designs in Louisville.

The Trails at Belmond Features Five Home Designs.

Pulte Homes announces the opening of its new community in Louisville, The Trails at Belmond. Combining spacious and affordably priced floor plans with a great location just minutes away from outdoor recreation and shopping and dining options, this community is an ideal place for growing families to call home.

PulteGroup Inc. stock is now 22.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHM Stock saw the intraday high of $56.19 and lowest of $53.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.89, which means current price is +22.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 3010318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $66.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $46 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $58, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 31.22.

How has PHM stock performed recently?

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.60, while it was recorded at 54.66 for the last single week of trading, and 44.90 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $11,530 million, or 94.30% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,471,182, which is approximately -3.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,859,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $566.04 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -5.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

306 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 15,992,988 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 15,921,810 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 174,124,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,039,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,994,955 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,652,467 shares during the same period.