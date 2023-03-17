Market cap of OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] reaches 38.78M – now what?

OncoCyte Corporation [NASDAQ: OCX] closed the trading session at $0.30 on 03/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2074, while the highest price level was $0.358. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Oncocyte to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (877) 407-9716 for domestic callers or (201) 493-6779 for international callers. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentation” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.oncocyte.com. A replay of the webinar will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.58 percent and weekly performance of -18.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 359.19K shares, OCX reached to a volume of 7117223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]:

Stephens have made an estimate for OncoCyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for OncoCyte Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.10, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on OCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OncoCyte Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

OCX stock trade performance evaluation

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.11. With this latest performance, OCX shares dropped by -29.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.77 for OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3928, while it was recorded at 0.2753 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6650 for the last 200 days.

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] shares currently have an operating margin of -563.75 and a Gross Margin at -6.59. OncoCyte Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -829.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.63.

OncoCyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 59.70% of OCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 23,353,697, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 18,056,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.47 million in OCX stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $2.2 million in OCX stock with ownership of nearly -6.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OncoCyte Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in OncoCyte Corporation [NASDAQ:OCX] by around 309,578 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 5,350,161 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 55,469,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,129,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 216,199 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,384,264 shares during the same period.