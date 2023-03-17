Market cap of DXC Technology Company [DXC] reaches 5.53B – now what?

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] gained 0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $23.47 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2023 that DXC Technology Recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

DXC’s Modern Workplace Services include Modern Device Management, Digital Support Services, Intelligent Collaboration and Workplace Asset Management.

DXC Technology Company represents 229.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.53 billion with the latest information. DXC stock price has been found in the range of $22.515 to $23.625.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, DXC reached a trading volume of 2774263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DXC Technology Company [DXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $32.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $31 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for DXC Technology Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $31, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on DXC stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DXC shares from 45 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DXC stock

DXC Technology Company [DXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.06. With this latest performance, DXC shares dropped by -19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.59 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.96, while it was recorded at 24.25 for the last single week of trading, and 28.26 for the last 200 days.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.97 and a Gross Margin at +10.94. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40.

DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to 8.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DXC Technology Company [DXC]

There are presently around $4,827 million, or 94.40% of DXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,485,956, which is approximately 1.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 17,317,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.44 million in DXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $370.67 million in DXC stock with ownership of nearly 4.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DXC Technology Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC] by around 12,771,244 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 17,768,529 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 175,115,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,655,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXC stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,456,618 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,100,204 shares during the same period.