Market cap of Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] reaches 5.78M – now what?

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] gained 44.36% on the last trading session, reaching $1.92 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Baudax Bio Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Company Focuses on Development of Neuromuscular Blocking Agents.

Phase II Randomized Trial for BX1000 Initiated, Positive Interim Results Announced; Completion of Study Enrollment Expected Q1 2023, Top Line Results Expected Early Q2 2023.

Baudax Bio Inc. represents 0.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.78 million with the latest information. BXRX stock price has been found in the range of $1.29 to $2.1499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, BXRX reached a trading volume of 9579928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXRX shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45.

Trading performance analysis for BXRX stock

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, BXRX shares dropped by -25.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7142, while it was recorded at 1.4740 for the last single week of trading, and 13.3886 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2816.63 and a Gross Margin at -622.70. Baudax Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4633.18.

Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.30% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 18,802, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in BXRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2000.0 in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly -0.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 20,018 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 32,876 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 29,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,802 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 32,739 shares during the same period.