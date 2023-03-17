Market cap of Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] reaches 8.21B – now what?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] gained 0.40% or 0.14 points to close at $35.25 with a heavy trading volume of 2988943 shares. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Newsweek Names Bath & Body Works to List of America’s Best Loyalty Programs.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a provider of one of the country’s best loyalty programs,” says Bath & Body Works Brand President Julie Rosen. “We’ve worked hard to deliver benefits that reflect what our customers want, and this program allows us to further refine our offerings and meet our customers where they are today.”.

It opened the trading session at $34.36, the shares rose to $35.63 and dropped to $33.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBWI points out that the company has recorded -7.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, BBWI reached to a volume of 2988943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $51.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $55 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $52, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on BBWI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for BBWI stock

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.24. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -21.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.38 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.19, while it was recorded at 36.04 for the last single week of trading, and 37.74 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +43.06. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

There are presently around $7,932 million, or 96.60% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,351,380, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 20,630,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $727.22 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $595.7 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -0.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 26,961,410 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 30,025,619 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 168,027,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,014,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,290,164 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 10,626,601 shares during the same period.