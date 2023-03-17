Market Analysts see Unum Group [UNM] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.58%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Unum Group to present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Unum Group’s (NYSE: UNM) President & CEO, Rick McKenney along with EVP and CFO, Steve Zabel, will represent the company at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference.

McKenney and Zabel are scheduled to speak at the conference at 1:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. They will discuss the company’s business strategy and future growth prospects. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Unum’s website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

Over the last 12 months, UNM stock rose by 38.26%. The one-year Unum Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.36. The average equity rating for UNM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.97 billion, with 198.80 million shares outstanding and 195.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, UNM stock reached a trading volume of 2756422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Unum Group [UNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $48.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $49 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on UNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.51.

UNM Stock Performance Analysis:

Unum Group [UNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.58. With this latest performance, UNM shares dropped by -9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.92, while it was recorded at 38.63 for the last single week of trading, and 39.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unum Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39.

UNM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 9.91%.

Unum Group [UNM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,593 million, or 89.30% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,774,829, which is approximately 7.647% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,431,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $746.38 million in UNM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $683.77 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly -0.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

268 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 17,524,849 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 12,410,772 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 141,722,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,658,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,914,719 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,367,786 shares during the same period.