Market Analysts see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] falling to $3. Time to buy?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] price surged by 97.59 percent to reach at $2.84. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Data on CRB-601 avβ8 Blocking Antibody Accepted for Presentation at the America Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a precision oncology company, today announced that an abstract highlighting pre-clinical data for CRB-601, its avβ8 blocking antibody, has been accepted for presentation at a poster at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, to be held April 14-19, 2023 in Orlando, Fl.

Poster PresentationTitle: CRB-601, an avβ8 blocking antibody, prevents activation of TGFb and exhibits anti-tumor activity associated with immune cell remodeling of the tumor microenvironmentAuthors: Daqing Wang, Ph.D; Vaishali Shinde, MS; Maneesh Singh, Ph.D.; Rachael Brake, Ph.D.; Andrew Kolodziej, Ph.D.Date & Time: Apr 16, 2023, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM.

A sum of 7807909 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 78.17K shares. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.78 and dropped to a low of $2.80 until finishing in the latest session at $5.75.

The one-year CRBP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.52. The average equity rating for CRBP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBP shares is $105.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.79.

CRBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 143.64. With this latest performance, CRBP shares gained by 75.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.64 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.66.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 19.00% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 156,995, which is approximately -33.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 134,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in CRBP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.45 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly -0.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 33,622 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 336,715 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 183,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 553,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,536 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 191,673 shares during the same period.