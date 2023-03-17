Market Analysts see Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] traded at a high on 03/16/23, posting a 5.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $66.07. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Arch Capital Group Ltd. Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter Results.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL; “Arch” or “the Company”) announces its 2022 fourth quarter results. The results included:.

Net income available to Arch common shareholders of $849.5 million, or $2.26 per share, a 29.5% annualized net income return on average common equity, compared to $613.1 million, or $1.58 per share, for the 2021 fourth quarter;.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3699607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at 4.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.42%.

The market cap for ACGL stock reached $25.18 billion, with 365.87 million shares outstanding and 358.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, ACGL reached a trading volume of 3699607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $77.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $49 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ACGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.69.

How has ACGL stock performed recently?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, ACGL shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.63, while it was recorded at 65.59 for the last single week of trading, and 53.73 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 17.60%.

Insider trade positions for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]

There are presently around $22,267 million, or 90.70% of ACGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,074,898, which is approximately 20.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 31,134,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.69 billion in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly 42.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Capital Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 47,431,134 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 39,321,078 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 250,270,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,022,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,427,280 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,294,851 shares during the same period.