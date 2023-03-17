LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] Revenue clocked in at $50.45 billion, up 2.42% YTD: What’s Next?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] surged by $0.88 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $85.37 during the day while it closed the day at $85.04. The company report on March 16, 2023 that LyondellBasell and Grenergy Sign Five 15-year Solar Power Purchase Agreements.

Contracts set to reduce emissions equal to the energy consumption of 90,000 households.

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB,BME) and Grenergy signed five long-term solar power purchase agreements (PPAs). Under the 15-year contracts, the Spanish renewable energy producer will supply solar energy from the La Cereal solar farm project, which is expected to be operational at the end of 2025. The agreements represent about 329,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of solar power annually, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 90,000 European homes.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock has also loss -6.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYB stock has inclined by 1.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.65% and gained 2.42% year-on date.

The market cap for LYB stock reached $28.42 billion, with 310.00 million shares outstanding and 254.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, LYB reached a trading volume of 3574634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $97.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on LYB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 28.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LYB stock trade performance evaluation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.71. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.73 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.15, while it was recorded at 86.46 for the last single week of trading, and 87.65 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to 3.54%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,609 million, or 71.90% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,362,325, which is approximately 0.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,641,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in LYB stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.41 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly 14.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

503 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 19,074,492 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 18,956,557 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 192,550,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,581,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,080,063 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,224,443 shares during the same period.